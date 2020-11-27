Vehicle reported over the side near Hwy 166 and Tepusquet Road

A vehicle reportedly drove off the road and into a ditch along Highway 166 near Tepusquet Road on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.

The vehicle was reported in a ditch approximately 75 feet from the road.

Several emergency units responded to the scene

Three people received minor injuries following a separate but similar incident Friday morning when a vehicle drove over the side of the road just east of Rockfront Ranch on Highway 166.

