Vehicle reported over the side near Hwy 166 and Tepusquet Road

  Updated

A vehicle reportedly drove off the road and into a ditch along Highway 166 near Tepusquet Road on Friday afternoon. 

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. 

The vehicle was reported in a ditch approximately 75 feet from the road. 

Several emergency units responded to the scene 

Three people received minor injuries following a separate but similar incident Friday morning when a vehicle drove over the side of the road just east of Rockfront Ranch on Highway 166. 

