Vic Heredia, Santa Ynez baseball

Heredia went 3-for-4 with a run in the loss to Santa Barbara on April 21. He then threw a complete game two-hitter in the Titans' 5-0 win over Cabrillo on April 23.
The junior has a 1.14 ERA over 24 innings with 46 Ks for the Pirates. He's hitting .375 on the year.
