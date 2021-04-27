You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vic Heredia, Santa Ynez baseball

Vic Heredia, Santa Ynez baseball

Victor Heredia
Buy Now

Santa Ynez High's Victor Heredia, seen as strokes a single during a game against San Marcos in 2019, throw a two-hitter against Cabrillo on April 23.

Heredia went 3-for-4 with a run in the loss to Santa Barbara on April 21. He then threw a complete game two-hitter in the Titans' 5-0 win over Cabrillo on April 23.

The junior has a 1.14 ERA over 24 innings with 46 Ks for the Pirates. He's hitting .375 on the year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News