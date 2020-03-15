Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum prepares young minds for St. Patrick's Day, and more

The Santa Maria Discovery Museum held two special St. Patrick's Day makerspaces this weekend that helped attendees build Leprechaun Traps for the upcoming holiday. Videographer Sergio Ruiz stopped by to get a better look at the event and to talk to Ilsa Toepher about the Discovery Museum's 'STEM Scientist Saturdays' events, and other efforts to bring fun educational programs to children in the Santa Maria Valley.
Find out more about the Discovery Museum on their website -
https://smvdiscoverymuseum.org/
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Check out their online calendar and plan your next trip -
https://smvdiscoverymuseum.org/events-2/
Sign up for a News+ Membership and support the work of local journalists working to highlight the good news in your community -
https://santamariatimes.com/members/ Photos: Children build jelly bean jungle gyms at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum
This isn't our first trip to a Saturday event at the Discovery Museum! Here are some photos from a January assignment.
010420 Discovery 06.JPG
Completed jelly bean jungle gyms were put on display Saturday at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.
Elliott Stern, Staff
010420 Discovery 07.JPG
Declan Bennett, 7, builds his jelly bean jungle gym Saturday at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum as his mother, Jenny, looks on.
Elliott Stern, Staff
010420 Discovery 01.JPG
Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum education director Ilsa Toepfer gives instructions on how to build a jelly bean jungle gym Saturday at the museum's first STEM day of 2020.
Elliott Stern, Staff
010420 Discovery 02.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Zeke Pick, 7, builds a jelly bean jungle gym Saturday at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.
Elliott Stern, Staff
010420 Discovery 04.JPG
Samuel Lopez, 10, builds a jelly bean jungle gym Saturday at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum's first STEM day of 2020.
Elliott Stern, Staff
010420 Discovery 05.JPG
A completed jelly bean jungle gym was on display for children to examine Saturday at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum to give them an idea of how to construct their own jelly bean jungle gym.
Elliott Stern, Staff
010420 Discovery 09.JPG
Maddy Collins, 3, and her mother Bess take a ride in the Discovery Space Shuttle after completing a jelly bean jungle gym Saturday at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.
Elliott Stern, Staff
010420 Discovery 08.JPG
Maddy Collins, 3, and her mother Bess take a ride in the Discovery Space Shuttle after completing a jelly bean jungle gym Saturday at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.
Elliott Stern, Staff
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!