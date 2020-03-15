Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum prepares young minds for St. Patrick's Day, and more

The Santa Maria Discovery Museum held two special St. Patrick's Day makerspaces this weekend that helped attendees build Leprechaun Traps for the upcoming holiday. Videographer Sergio Ruiz stopped by to get a better look at the event and to talk to Ilsa Toepher about the Discovery Museum's 'STEM Scientist Saturdays' events, and other efforts to bring fun educational programs to children in the Santa Maria Valley.

Find out more about the Discovery Museum on their website - https://smvdiscoverymuseum.org/

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Check out their online calendar and plan your next trip - https://smvdiscoverymuseum.org/events-2/

Sign up for a News+ Membership and support the work of local journalists working to highlight the good news in your community - https://santamariatimes.com/members/

Photos: Children build jelly bean jungle gyms at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum

This isn't our first trip to a Saturday event at the Discovery Museum! Here are some photos from a January assignment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0