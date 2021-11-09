The Knights made history on Saturday and they'll go for a little more this week.

St. Joseph's girls volleyball team won the first CIF championship in school history in the sport of volleyball with a 3-2 win over Clovis Buchanan in the CIF Central Section Division 3 title match.

Now the Knights will begin the state playoffs. The Knights earned the No. 1 seed in the CIF State Division 4 Southern Regional.

That has given the Knights a first-round bye. They will host the winner of the No. 8 San Juan Capistrano Valley Christian-No. 9 Santee Santana match-up on Thursday in the second round of the SoCal regional.

St. Joseph topped Buchanan after getting dominated in the opening set 25-11. The Knights won the second set 25-21, won the second set 25-19 and then lost the fourth set 25-22. The Knights then regrouped to take the fifth set 15-13.

Woodland Hills Taft is 30-16 on the season and earned the No. 2 seed in the SoCal Regional. Exeter, at 24-10, is the No. 3 seed, Chatsworth is the No. 4 seed and Tulare Western, which St. Joseph beat in the Central Section semifinals, is the No. 5 seed.

"We had a little bit of a historic weekend," St. Joseph coach Dustin Astrosky said at Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table. "It's the first time the program has ever gone to a CIF final and it's the first time a volleyball team has been able to take home the championship. We're really, really fortunate to win this Division 3 title and I'm really proud of the girls. We played against Buchanan, which is part of the toughest league in the Central Section (TRAC)."

Astrosky said the first set "was a little rough."

"We had a little bit of a challenge, we probably had some nerves," Astrosky said. "But the girls did not give up, we ended up winning the second and third sets, they won set four, but we were able to keep fighting. We're extremely happy with the result and we're not done yet."

The St. Joseph championship roster is made up of Federica Serra, Catherine Noe, Tui Auau, Vanneza Sevilla, Gifti Tefera, Bailey Woodside, Natalie Tunnell, Grace Mensah, Jordyn Thomas, Hailey Romero, Sara Plemmons, Maggie Perez and Emily Tunnell.

The Knights are 16-17-2 on the season and went 6-4 in the Mountain League. In the Central Section playoffs, the Knights won the championship despite being seeded fifth. They started their postseason run with a 3-1 win over No. 12 Hanford at home in the first round, then won at No. 4 seed Kingsburg 3-0 before taking down top seeded Tulare Western 3-2 in the semifinals and beating sixth seeded Buchanan in the final.