The Pioneer Valley High School and Hancock College football teams each scored big wins last week, and two players from each squad are in the running for area Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 12.

No. 8 Pioneer Valley upset previously unbeaten No. 1 Bishop Union 9-7 at Bishop Union Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 5 Playoffs. Hancock won 13-7 at Bakersfield Saturday to earn a three-way share of the Northern League championship.

Meanwhile, No. 9 Arroyo Grande lost 35-14 at No. 1 Mission Prep, a Mountain League rival, in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division 3 playoffs Thursday night. Nonetheless, two Eagles are in the running for POTW honors.

Here is a summary of the six players in contention this week, along with their accomplishments.

Lucan Brafman, Pioneer Valley Kicker-Punter

On a bitterly cold night, Brafman kicked the winning field goal, a 36-yarder in the third quarter. The Brafman field goal gave the Panthers a 9-0 lead, and they staved off the Broncos from there.

Allan Jimenez, Pioneer Valley RB-CB-FS

Jimenez scored the Pioneer Valley touchdown in the first half and helped the Panthers hold a Broncos rushing attack that had averaged 207.4 yards a game to 85 yards on 33 tries Thursday night.

PJ Mauigoa, Hancock LB

The Bulldogs racked up eight sacks in their win at Bakersfield, and Mauigoa had 4.5 of them, including two on successive plays as the Renegades were trying to rally from a 13-7 deficit. No one scored after the Renegades pulled within six at the 11:47 mark off the fourth quarter.

Jordan Fields, Hancock LB

The Righetti High School graduate made nine solo tackles and was in on two more as the Bulldogs defense turned in a clutch performance at the most crucial time of the year.

Jacob Angulo, Arroyo Grande RB-DB

Angulo made five solo tackles and was in on five more Thursday night.

Tanner Quaresma, Arroyo Grande RB

Quaresma made four solo tackles and was in on six more Thursday evening.