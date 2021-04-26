Wednesday, April 21

INCIDENT — At 12:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 600 block of Hartnell Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2700 block of Industrial Parkway.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of Nan Court.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
