Wednesday, April 7

INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 600 block of West Chestnut Avenue and resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street and resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 10:33 p.m., Janine Pacheco, 29, of Lompoc was arrested in the 1900 block of South Broadway in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
ARREST — At 11:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street and resulted in a cite-release.
