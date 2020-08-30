You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, Aug. 26

Wednesday, Aug. 26

INCIDENT — At 12:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 700 block of West Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 800 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Jaime Loop.

INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.

ARREST — At 1:12 p.m., Raymond Carnell Crandall, 31, was arrested on a Ramey warrant at the Santa Maria Police Department headquarters at 1111 W. Betteravia Road on suspicion of sex with a minor, sodomy, human trafficking, oral copulation, lewd acts with a child, contacting a minor for sex, arranging a meeting with a minor, and failure to register as a sex offender.

