Wednesday, Dec. 30

Wednesday, Dec. 30

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 2 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Atlantic Place and North Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of West Gunner Street.

ARREST — At 1:10 p.m., Dakota Stewart, 23, was arrested near the intersection of Central and South East avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:33 p.m., Gabriel Aguilar, 43, was arrested on a warrant at the Franklin County Jail in Ozark, Arkansas, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

