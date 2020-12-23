Wednesday, Dec. 9

INCIDENT — At 12:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a call for a battery in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 10:34 a.m., Michael Stewart, 27, was arrested near the intersection of East Central Avenue and North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, burglary and vandalism.
ARREST — At 10:39 a.m., Jesus Rodriguezchavez, 25, was arrested in the 800 block of North O Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of charges related to arson, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, attempting to commit a crime while on bail and illegally being under the influence of a controlled substance.
