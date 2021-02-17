You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday, Feb. 10

Wednesday, Feb. 10

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 10:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Thornburg Street.

ARREST — At 4:44 p.m., Jonathan Hays, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 5:17 p.m., Steven Madrigal, 40, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Depot Street and Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence; assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury; and willful cruelty to a child.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News