Wednesday, Feb. 24

INCIDENT — At 6:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Boone Street and South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Mill and North Smith streets.
ARREST — At 9:50 p.m., Rafael Balderas, 39, was arrested in the 400 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape and sexual battery.
