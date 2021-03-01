You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, Feb. 24

INCIDENT — At 6:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Boone Street and South College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Mill and North Smith streets.

ARREST — At 9:50 p.m., Rafael Balderas, 39, was arrested in the 400 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape and sexual battery.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

