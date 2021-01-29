You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, Jan. 13

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 5:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of North Melanie Court.

ARREST — At 12:57 p.m., George Santiago, 39, was arrested in the 100 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury, and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 4:56 p.m., Gerardo Quintanar, 46, was arrested in the 1200 block of North Lela Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

