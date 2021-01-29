Wednesday, Jan. 13

INCIDENT — At 9:35 a.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 700 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m. Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of elder abuse in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:29 p.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 800 block alley of East Oak and Lemon avenues.
ARREST — At 11:44 a.m., Francisco Martinez, 29, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment and petty theft.
ARREST — At 12:32 p.m., Robert Gautreaux, 58, was arrested in the 1300 block of North V Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; threats; assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury; vandalism; and battery.
ARREST — At 3:15 p.m., Gabriel Lujan, 26, was arrested in the 200 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury.
