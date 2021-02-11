Wednesday, Jan. 27

INCIDENT — At 8:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1500 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 1:14 a.m., Gabriel Vaca, 48, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (non-firearm), vandalism, obstruction, illegally entering a building and a probation violation.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
