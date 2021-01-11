Wednesday, Jan. 6

INCIDENT — At 10:30 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 200 block of North X Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Lompoc Police investigated a death in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 1;26 p.m., Jonathan Trejo, 27, was arrested in the 200 block of East Central Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, with possible great bodily injury, and a probation violation.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.
