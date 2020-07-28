Wednesday, July 22

INCIDENT — Deputies were responding to a report of a vehicle stolen from the 1600 block of Eucalyptus Drive in Solvang about 7:30 a.m. when they were advised the vehicle had been located unoccupied on Ballard Canyon Road.

The registered owner arrived at the scene and found no damage to the vehicle but told deputies two speakers, two cellphones, a stereo amplifier and a string of LED lights were missing, which he valued at a total of $1,440.

He was unable to provide any suspect information but admitted he had left they keys in the unlocked vehicle, which was released to him at the scene.

INCIDENT — A woman contacted by deputies in her vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort about 11:20 a.m. was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

She was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and was released.

INCIDENT — A man whose vehicle was stopped by deputies at Edison and Pine streets in Santa Ynez about 1:10 p.m. was cited for suspicion of an unlawful display of vehicle registration.

INCIDENT — During a traffic stop about 4:40 p.m. at Edison Street and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, a man was allegedly found in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and was cited for suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

