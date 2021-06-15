INCIDENT — At 12:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Main Street and South Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Miller Street and Centerpointe Parkway.

INCIDENT — At 2:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of West Polk Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 7:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Suey Park Drive and East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of A Street.

ARREST — At 9:54 p.m., Rodolfo Perez, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of North School Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0