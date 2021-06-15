INCIDENT — At 12:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Main Street and South Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Miller Street and Centerpointe Parkway.
INCIDENT — At 2:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of West Polk Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 7:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Suey Park Drive and East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of A Street.
ARREST — At 9:54 p.m., Rodolfo Perez, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of North School Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.