Wednesday, March 10

INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury near the intersection of East Pine Avenue and North H Street.
ARREST — At 4:02 p.m., Sonia Silva, 29, was arrested in the 1000 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and obstruction.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
