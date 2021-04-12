You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday, March 24

Wednesday, March 24

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 12:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 500 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 2:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of East Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of North Railroad and West Alvin avenues.

INCIDENT — At 10:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1600 block of South Broadway.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News