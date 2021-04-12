Wednesday, March 24

INCIDENT — At 12:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 500 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of East Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of North Railroad and West Alvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 10:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
