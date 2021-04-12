You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, March 31

Wednesday, March 31

INCIDENT — At 11:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North Eighth Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East Pine Avenue and North G Street.

