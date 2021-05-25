INCIDENT — At 8:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North D Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block alley of North C and D streets.

INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block alley of North D and E streets.

ARREST — At 9:54 a.m., John Terrones, 40, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of North Eighth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force and police evasion.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0