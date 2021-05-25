INCIDENT — At 8:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block alley of North C and D streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block alley of North D and E streets.
ARREST — At 9:54 a.m., John Terrones, 40, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of North Eighth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force and police evasion.