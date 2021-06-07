INCIDENT — At 12:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of North Z Street.
ARREST — At 10:03 a.m., Justin Howren, 47, was arrested in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, vehicle tampering, making annoying phone calls and violating a temporary restraining order.
ARREST — At 11:36 p.m., Kimberly Boyer, 50, was arrested near the intersection of North H Street and George Miller Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.