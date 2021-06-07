INCIDENT — At 4:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 400 block of South Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney Avenue and North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near southbound Highway 101 and Santa Maria Way.

Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.

