INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 3500 block of Santa Maria Way.

INCIDENT — At 12:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of East Mariposa Way.

INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Main Street and North College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1700 block of Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West Monroe Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Lesley Court.

INCIDENT — At 8:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Via Felice.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

