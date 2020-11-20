Wednesday, Nov. 4

INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 400 block of West Barton Avenue, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.
INCIDENT — At 2:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the area of West Guava Avenue and North U Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 800 block of North G Street.
ARREST — At 9:53 a.m., Dustin Parker, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of Green Ridge Circle and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, violating a domestic violence protective order and a probation violation.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!