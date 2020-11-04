Wednesday, Oct. 28

INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1200 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of South McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 10:04 p.m., Fulvia Gomez, 30, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Tunnell Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
