Wednesday, Oct. 28

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1200 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of South McClelland Street.

ARREST — At 10:04 p.m., Fulvia Gomez, 30, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Tunnell Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

