INCIDENT — At 12:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of South A Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North O Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North O Street.