INCIDENT — At 8:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North U Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of South N Street.