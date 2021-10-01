To qualify for aid, tenants must say, under penalty of perjury, that they have been financially impacted by the pandemic, and earn below 80% of the area median income.
A family of four would qualify with annual earnings of less than $106,550 in San Francisco, $94,600 in Los Angeles and $55,750 in Fresno. You can check those income limits on this calculator.
You will be asked to show either your 2020 tax returns, your W-2 tax form, current pay stubs or proof of participation in a state or federal subsidy program, such as CalFresh, to prove your income and qualify for help. But even if you don’t have any of those documents, you can still apply.
Landlords can only collect relief for periods they didn’t receive rent from tenants. Property owners have to provide a lease or rental agreement that includes the renter’s name, address, and monthly rent; a rent ledger or statement that shows the unpaid rent balance; and a W-8 or W-9 tax form.