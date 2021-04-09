Who will leave Saturday's game with momentum intact: Nipomo or Pioneer Valley?

Two teams will carry momentum into Saturday's game at Pioneer Valley.

Only one will leave with that momentum intact.

Pioneer Valley will enter the 3 p.m. football game coming off its 13-6 win over Mission Prep on March 31. The Panthers handed the Royals their first defeat of the spring then.

Tommy Nuñez, a senior running back who also starts at linebacker, scored both touchdowns in the Panthers' win, catching a 3-yard pass from quarterback Angel Vargas and ripping off a 16-yard touchdown run in the second half to extend a Pioneer Valley lead it would not relinquish.

After the win over Mission, Nuñez said the Panthers were out to make a statement that the team is different this spring after going 1-9 in the fall of 2019.

"Man, it's an amazing feeling after the (bad) season last year, we want to switch stuff around this year," Nuñez said. "It's time for a change. We were postponed because of COVID, but we bounced back. That's how you come back. We've got Nipomo up next and we're looking forward to that."

The Panthers (1-0) are actually in the driver's seat for the Ocean League title as the only unbeaten league team. Nipomo, Santa Maria and Mission Prep all entered this weekend 2-1 on the season. Atascadero and Morro Bay were both 0-3 entering their game Friday.

Pioneer Valley clearly appeared to be the more physical team against Mission Prep, a young group with just about every starter a junior or younger. Nipomo has a bit more experience and size than Mission Prep, but the Panthers could have an advantage in physicality Saturday like they did against Mission Prep.