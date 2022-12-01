Now that things have fully settled again, the Righetti High School girls basketball team is looking for a big 2022-23 campaign.

"We returned nearly our entire team from last season, with the exception of two players that graduated, Madisyn Cutliff and Shaylene Valadez," said veteran Righetti coach Desiree Hitch.

"Martha Durazo, Eva Delgado and Irie Torres are returning starters that bring a lot of experience to the team," said Hitch. "Martha is a point guard and a great leader on the floor. She sparks our defense. Irie provides a good presence in the paint, and she can shoot from the outside too. Eva provides great defense and outside shooting for us."

Delgado and Torres are seniors. Durazo is a junior.

Hitch said, "We finally have Briyanna Luna and Makiah Cutliff back. Both tore their ACLs at the start of their freshman year during the COVID-19 season, which was in March 2020. They missed their freshman and sophomore seasons. That was such a huge loss for our team."

Righetti was off to a 2-2 start for the 2022-23 season heading into Thursday's tournament game against Menlo-Atherton. Righetti fell to Oxnard 56-41 on Monday.

"Makiah started our season opener against San Luis Obispo and scored a game high of 17 points," said Hitch. "She is 6-foot-1, but I consider her a guard. Briyanna was our leading scorer against San Marcos and Santa Barbara," in Righetti's other two games this season.

"Briyanna is a point guard/shooing guard," said Hitch. "(Cutliff and Luna) provide a huge presence on both ends of the floor, and I think they learned a lot about the game just from watching the team play these past two seasons."

Hitch said, "We have great players coming off the bench. Tyrah Streeter and Tori Salazar give defensive energy and are hustlers on the floor. Sophia Laurel is a forward that defends well in the post and can hit the outside shot."

Streeter and Salazar are juniors. Laurel is a senior. Besides those three, "I have a really talented freshman, Victoria Paul, who is able to put the ball in the basket and will be playing some point guard for us," said Hitch. "Janet Cedillo (senior) and Raya Pina-lee (junior) are two guards that come in and can score for me and do what I ask them to."

Hitch said the absence of Cutliff and Luna wasn't all her team had to deal with last year.

"Last season was rough due to injuries, and then having an inconsistent coaching staff since my head assistant had a baby in December last season, and I had a baby in January," said Hitch.

"We are finally back in the swing of things and have consistency again. The team battled through the flu last week during our San Marcos and Santa Barbara games, and we were missing starters and not performing to the best of our ability," the Righetti coach said. "But I think we are almost healthy again and ready for a good couple of weeks of basketball before league starts."

Hitch said, "I'm so excited about this team because they have great chemistry on and off the court."

Righetti will play in the Mountain League with Nipomo, Morro Bay, Arroyo Grande, St. Joseph, Orcutt Academy and Cabrillo.