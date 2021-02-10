Yair Torres has chance to go down as one of Santa Maria's greatest runners

Yair Torres has achieved a lot at Santa Maria High School.

He's set school records and captured loads of individual and team accolades.

Now, he's content with one more chance at adding to his already impressive resume.

Torres is embarking on his senior season with the Saints. He's long been his school's top cross country runner. Just last month though, Torres wasn't sure if he'd ever get to run for the Saints again. He completed his junior cross country season in the fall of 2019 with an appearance in the CIF State meet, where he finished 35th in the Division 2 race. He was fifth at the CIF Central Section Division 2 meet leading up to that.

Earlier in the season, Torres set the school record in the three-mile race at the Dos Pueblos Invitational with a time of 15 minutes flat.

He then started his junior track and field season last spring. At the City Meet in February of 2020, Torres cruised to a win in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:36.58.

Then everything came crashing to a halt. The spring track season was suspended and eventually canceled. The 2020 cross country season was delayed, and delayed again.

Torres wasn't sure he'd ever get to run as a senior. But, over the last few weeks, Torres has seen competition resume as the state has seemingly moved past the worst parts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Torres has run twice over the last week as Santa Maria High has hosted a pair of "cross country" runs on its track. Torres has cruised to wins in each of his heats, averaging about 10 minutes to complete eight laps on the Saints' track.