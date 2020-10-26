Young firefighter celebrates the season at U-Pick patch
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After Santa Barbara County officials impounded 104 dogs from a Lompoc home Thursday, animal services agencies across multiple counties offered to take in the pack of mainly Chihuahuas and prepare them for adoption into loving homes.
- Updated
Lompoc man charged with DUI, manslaughter in Harris Grade Road collision
- Updated
A man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back in a shooting on North D Street Saturday, according to Lompoc Police.
- Updated
Highway 101 was the deadliest road in Santa Barbara County between 2010 and 2018, and nearly one-third of all fatal automobile collisions in the county involved alcohol, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
- Updated
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
- Updated
A Grover Beach man was identified on Wednesday as the victim of a possible drowning that occurred at Lopez Lake on Sunday.
- Updated
Santa Barbara County remains stuck in the red tier of the state's COVID-19 reopening framework, with equity metrics and positivity rates meeti…
Tiffani Briana Villa was born to Linda Gruebner and Trinidad Chavoya on May 4, 1969. She grew up in Lompoc with her father and brother, and la…
- Updated
A Lompoc man on Thursday was charged with DUI and manslaughter charges stemming from a head-on vehicle collision on Harris Grade Road that resulted in the death of 68-year-old Ben Romayor.
- Updated
A 7-year-old boy died Tuesday from injuries sustained after he was struck by a vehicle Monday on West Pine Avenue, according to a Lompoc Police spokesman.