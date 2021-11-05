Question: How do I navigate grief during the holidays?
With the loss of a loved one, the holiday season can be very difficult, especially the first year. We may find ourselves struggling with the pressures of social obligation and the very real need to also make space for our grief.
It can be confusing to figure out how to honor feelings of grief and sadness that don’t mesh well with the merriment of holiday traditions. Amongst other things, holiday traditions celebrate togetherness, which can magnify the loss of our loved one. During these toughest days of grief, we need increased support and some creative thinking in order to get through the holidays.
How does one navigate their grief during the holiday season and all of its events? You can get through the pain of these special days, but how? First and foremost, make a plan. Making a plan gives structure and ensures some order to a day you might not otherwise be able to fathom. It also ensures that you give time and space to your loved one’s memory and your own grief.
For example: some people choose to light a special candle in a prominent place in their home, with photos and some favorite mementos available for family and friends to explore and discuss. You might eat your loved ones favorite meal that day or provide copies of their favorite CD for others to keep and enjoy. Creating your plan can be a healing part of your grief process. Consider a range of options, invite ideas from trusted friends and family and then choose what feels right.
Others might choose to take a year off and skip a holiday altogether in this year of firsts without their loved one. This might be the year to take a family vacation and leave the holiday decorations packed away. There is no right or wrong way to move through your grief during the holidays, and self-care is always appropriate.
It’s important to acknowledge that it’s not unusual to feel like you may never enjoy the holidays again this first year. However, with support and flexibility from others, most people are able to eventually reconnect in a meaningful way to their long-established traditions and holiday celebrations.
