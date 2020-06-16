Your Cancer Answers: How do we communicate to the children in our lives about being diagnosed with cancer?

Question: How do we communicate to the children in our lives about being diagnosed with cancer?

Cancer does not just affect the patient, it affects the whole family. For patients with children in their lives they may be concerned about the impact of their treatment decisions on their children (or grandchildren). Each child may respond differently to learning about your cancer diagnosis. We would like to give you some tips for talking with children about cancer.

Before you open up the topic of cancer with children, plan what you want to say and how you want to say it. This will help you remain calm which will help your little one stay calm with you. You may find it helpful to write down the points you wish you make and to practice what you want to say with another adult. Try to have this conversation with the children in your life as soon as possible after diagnosis to hinder them creating their own false ideas about what is happening.

Choose a time of day where everyone is well rested and try to avoid interruptions. You will need to decide who will be leading the conversation too. If you are unable to share the news, choose someone who has a close relationship with the children to help you. Choose a place that feels safe and comfortable for your children.