Your Cancer Answers: What is the best way to lower my risk of developing colon cancer?

Question: What is the best way to lower my risk of developing colon cancer?
Celebrities do it. Your family members do it. Your neighbor, your mailman and your minister do it. And if you care about your health and well being - you will do it too! What is “it”? Get screened for colon cancer!
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month. The month designated as a reminder to talk with your healthcare provider about screening and risk reduction for colon cancer. Screening is the process of looking for cancer or pre-cancer in people who have no symptoms of the disease. Medical science has given us a way to screen for and possibly prevent colorectal cancer. Yet many people don’t follow the recommendations.
Colorectal cancer (also commonly known as colon cancer) is a big deal. It is the second most common cause of cancer death in the U.S when men and women are combined. In 2020, an estimated 104,610 new cases of colon and 43,340 cases of rectal cancer will be diagnosed and an estimated 53,200 deaths from colorectal cancer are expected to occur. The real tragedy is that many of these cancer cases and cancer deaths occur needlessly, as they could be prevented if more people took advantage of colorectal cancer screening. The American Cancer Society screening guidelines recommend that adults aged 45 and older with average risk undergo regular screening.
Screening and early detection saves lives. When colorectal cancer is diagnosed at the localized stage, the 5-year survival rate is 90% and of course, many people live much longer than 5 years (and many are cured). Unfortunately, only 39% of cases are diagnosed at this localized stage. If the cancer is not detected until late stage, the 5-year survival rates drops to 14%. Most colorectal cancers develop first as polyps, which are abnormal growths inside the colon or rectum that may later become cancerous if not removed. With regular screening, most polyps can be found and removed before they have the chance to turn into cancer. In fact one large study identified a 53% reduction of death from colon cancer thanks to colonoscopic identification and removal of polyp. This is the good news. The bad news is that almost half of Americans 45 years and older are still not getting screened. It is critical, therefore, that barriers to screening be eliminated.
Many of the self-perceived barriers (unpleasantness of test, fear of unfavorable test results, costly and timely procedure, thoughts of being low-risk because no family history) can be helped by education from your health care professional. Talk to your doctor or a nurse navigator at Mission Hope Cancer Center. Bring forward your list of questions that may be keeping you from getting the appropriate screening. They can educate you and answer questions to alleviate your fears. Remember “knowledge is power”. For those with the fear of a financial barrier, the Affordable Healthcare Act is making an effort to get more people to participate in preventive care screenings by requiring that there be no deductibles or co-pays for defined screening and preventive services, one of which is a screening colonoscopy. Moreover, some insurances do not require a referral from your primary care doctor to schedule a colonoscopy. If you have financial concerns about scheduling a colonoscopy, talk to a social worker at Mission Hope Cancer Center. They are available to help you find solutions to this barrier.
March’s Colorectal Awareness effort serves as an opportunity to remind patients to go get a screening colonoscopy, but colon health is of great importance all year long. Educate yourself on screening and the favorable results it can bring with early detection. Make an appointment today to discuss your screening needs with your doctor. With regular screenings and early detection, colorectal cancer is preventable, treatable, and beatable. For more information and to get your questions answered, please call Carol Lowe, RN, OCN, Oncology Nurse Navigator at 805-346-3463
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org
