Question: What is the importance of self-care for cancer survivors and caregivers?
It’s likely that you’ve noticed the term “self-care” being used more and more in the expansive world of health and wellness. It could also be that you may have gotten a little tired of hearing about supposedly one more thing to put on your “to-do” list.
During this season of reflection and new beginnings we invite you to consider self-care as priority for 2022; not as another “to-do” but rather as exploration of appreciation into what you already do every day.
Self-Care is often framed or defined as a practice: the practice of taking an active role in protecting one's own well-being and happiness, in particular during periods of stress.
Navigating a cancer journey for yourself or alongside someone close to you can be one of the most stressful experiences in one’s life. That is why it is critical to build up your emotional stores to rely on during these stressful times. Practicing self-care is like putting deposits into your wellness bank account and those consistent deposits can make a huge difference in well-being and mental health when facing life’s inevitable challenges.
There is no one way to do self-care; each person’s practice will be unique to that individual. If it feels like you’re having a hard time getting started or if you’re looking for a fresh take we invite you to attend our upcoming workshop: “Permission for Self-Care.”
You’ll review the different aspects of your life and note all the things you do, both at home and at work. In a day and in a week it is surely a lot! You’ll be guided to review these aspects of your life objectively and give yourself some appreciation for all your efforts. You’re likely to also get ideas about new ways to think about and incorporate self-care into your busy routine.
This dynamic workshop will also provide time for some relaxing breath and movement to begin, as well as time for drawing and sharing. No experience necessary! Any lines, colors, symbols or shapes that emerge will be a genuine expression in that moment! Please join us and step away from your usual routines for a refreshing pause and a different perspective.
Mission Hope Cancer Center and Dignity Health invite you to join us for this hands-on creative workshop presented by author, speaker and mentor, Barbara Hannelore. Friday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at Mission Hope Cancer Center Santa Maria, 1325 E. Church St., Santa Maria. RSVP is required, please call (805) 346-3410 to make a reservation.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org