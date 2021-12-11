Question: When will we find the cure for cancer?
One of the common questions that cancer doctors are often asked is, "When will we finally find a cure for cancer?" The answer to this question is difficult and complex because the disease that we are all fighting is equally difficult and complex.
This answer also changes over time because the information we know about most cancers also changes the longer we study them. Most people think of cancer as a single diagnosis, but we have learned over the past several years that there are many subtypes of cancer, even in the same general area of the body.
For example, how a cancer behaves (and thus how easy or hard it is to cure it) depends not only on the underlying cell type, but also its location in the body, how large the original tumor size is, how aggressive it looks under the microscope, its genetic backgrounds, and whether nearby lymph nodes are involved.
One of the very promising lights at the end of the tunnel appears to be the advances that are being made by adding immunotherapy to common regimens we use for various cancers. This type of treatment, which is different than chemotherapy, helps the body use our own immune system to identify cancer cells and clear them from the body.
One of the first large steps forward in using these treatments was seen in patients with lung cancer that had not yet spread to other parts of the body. The PACIFIC trial was first published at the end of 2017 which showed that patients who received immunotherapy after radiation and chemotherapy for Stage III lung cancer had disease control and survival almost twice as long as patients who were treated with radiation and chemotherapy alone.
When current patients or rotating students ask about exciting developments in cancer care, the PACIFIC trial is one of the accomplishments in oncology that I like to highlight.
And now we have even better news to share: earlier this year a new study was published which shows that immunotherapy works in another disease site! The CHECKMATE 577 clinical trial tested the same concept of adding immunotherapy after conventional treatment in patients diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus.
After radiation and chemotherapy, patients with residual disease seen at the time of surgery that were treated with immunotherapy had their disease controlled for twice as long. While the first study might have been considered only limited or initial evidence, this second study now gives many of us hope that further advances using immunotherapy together with established treatments may be possible for cancers in other parts of the body.
Mission Hope is home to many advanced treatments for cancer, including immunotherapy. We encourage you to speak with your doctor about what immunotherapy is being used, whether alone or in combination with other treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation, to boost response rates for patients in our community.
Often, these combinations are available via clinical trials, which affords our patients a unique opportunity at potentially advanced treatment options not yet available to all. To learn more about immunotherapy clinical trial options, reach out to our Clinical Trials Department, with our own in-house Clinical Research Coordinator Jessica Salamacha, at 805-346-3462.
